LOUISE LORETTA ORTIZ MARTINEZ Louise Loretta, Ortiz Martinez, 46, died unexpectedly September 19, 2020, at Christus St. Vincent. She was born July 17, 1974 in Santa Fe, the daughter of Remijio and Dolores Martinez. Parishioner of Santa Maria de La Paz and lifelong family member of Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Louise graduated from Santa Fe High School, Class of 1993. Obtaining a Bachelor of Science Technology Degree from the University of Phoenix along with a Teaching Degree at Santa Fe Community College. Louise was a teacher at Nina Otero. Happily married to Martin Ortiz for 17 years. Children Gabrielle, Andres, and Martin Jr., Louise truly enjoyed arts and crafts and dedicated her life to her family and church. She was predeceased in death by her father Remijio Martinez, mother Dolores Martinez, brother Remijio Martinez Jr., brother-in-law Xavier Rodriguez, and sister-in-law Alice Ortiz. Surviving in addition to her husband Martin Ortiz, daughter Gabrielle, sons Andres and Martin Jr.; sisters Marcella Rodriguez (Ramos), Mary Ann Crawford (Kirk) Priscilla Romero (Ernie); parents (in-law) Joe and Cecilia Ortiz, sisters-in-law Jennie Ortiz, Nena Ortiz, brothers-in-law David Ortiz and Jerry Ortiz and several nephews and nieces. Louise was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, teacher, and friend and will be greatly missed. A private mass of Christian burial will be held at Santa Maria De La Paz on Friday, September 25, 2020. Please join the family virtually via twitter (https://twitter.com/SMDLPaz
) to celebrate the life of our beloved Louise. Your thoughts and prayers for the family have been greatly appreciated.