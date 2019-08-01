Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

LOUISE LUISA DORA SALAZAR AUGUST 13, 1926 - JULY 27, 2019 Louise "Luisa Dora" Salazar went home to our heavenly Father July 27, 2019. She was born August 13, 1926 in La Villita, NM to Avelino Sanchez, Sr. and Gertruditas Casados Sanchez. Louise attended San Juan Pueblo Elementary, Santa Cruz High School (1945), Chillicothe Business College and Santa Fe Business School. Louise was very active with the Catholic Daughters at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. After a thirty-one year career with the NM Taxation and Revenue Department, she volunteered at St. John's Soup Kitchen and St. Elizabeth Shelter and participated in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Louise's greatest passion was collecting produce and distributing it to neighbors, friends and family. She is survived by her youngest sibling, Jose Paul Sanchez; son, Donald (Iris); daughter, Anna Mae Gallegos (Carlos - deceased); grandchildren, James (Judy), Javier (Laura), and Karen; great-grandchildren, Marrisa, Andrew, Marco, and Diego; a very special adopted granddaughter, Bery, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Louise, a devout and loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend will be missed beyond measure. Visitation: Sunday August 4, 2019 at 6:00pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service; 1399 Luisa Street, Santa Fe, NM. Rosary: Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 7:00pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. Funeral: Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe, NM. Interment: Rivera Family Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens; 417 E. Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Carmelite Monastery; 49 Mt. Carmel Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 or to the . Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

