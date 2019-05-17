Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE M. HARRELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOUISE M. HARRELL Louise M. Harrell, aged 96, passed away on May 12, 2019. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and, from June 2001, a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, she was the youngest child and only daughter of Hattie Kirby Mangum and the Rev. William Andrew Mangum, for whom Mangum Memorial United Methodist Church in Shreveport, LA and Mangum Chapel, in Walker, LA were named. Her death followed the losses of her husband of 56 years, M. J. Harrell; her brothers Walton and Amos Mangum; and her brother Rev. Wallace Mangum and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Mangum. She is survived by her son, J. David Harrell; her daughter-in-law, Yolanda N. Harrell; her grandson, Jonathan D. Harrell; and her granddaughter, Kathryn M. Harrell. Greatly appreciated are the wonderful staff at Brookdale Senior Living Santa Fe and the numerous caregivers with Heritage Home Healthcare & Hospice for their care and compassion. Like anyone who reaches an advanced age, Louise Harrell found her last years marked by steadily declining physical abilities and a number of health issues. Nonetheless, she delighted in her family, and she maintained her sense of place and time. Although she liked the climate and natural beauty of Santa Fe in particular and New Mexico in general, Louise recalled fondly her childhood, youth, and married years in Louisiana, often using the phrase "back home" in reference to events in her native state. Now she is indeed back home. A memorial and other services will be held at a later date in Baton Rouge.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 19, 2019

