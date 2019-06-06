Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE MAY (WU) GIBBS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOUISE MAY (WU) GIBBS Age 91 passed away peaceful in her sleep June 4, 2019 at 5:30 am in Santa Fe, NM. She was born August 3, 1927 in Antigo, WI. Married to Donald Joseph Gibbs, September 3, 1949 and was married 69 years. She was preceded by parents, 5 siblings and 2 grandsons, Survived by her husband Donald, 3 children: Patrick D. Gibbs and Spouse Laquita, Michael J. Gibbs and spouse Marti, Gail L. Garner and spouse Jimmy, 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. Some knew her as Louise, Many knew her as May; we knew her as grandma and MOM! She loved her family, always had a smile and had a heart as big as TX. For the most part Louise was a pretty quiet person except when it came to singing. She would make the best Pecan Pies. She loved Jesus, loved going to church and playing the piano, which she did for many years in church. Louise loved to fish, camp and travel and had an address book to prove it. Everyone they met in the RV parks; she always made sure to exchange birthdays, phone numbers and addresses. She could play a mean game of "Pegs and Jokers", Scrabble and Cribbage. Louise worked many years as a bookkeeper at BMW/Saab ad then Big O Tires. She then opened and operated her own Chevron Service Station, located 559 W. Cordova Rd in Santa Fe from 1975 to 1993. She would work from sunup to sundown, if not at the station at home. A memorial will be held at Santa Fe Baptist Church located at 4977 Agua Fria St, Santa FE, NM 87507, June 15 at 11:00 am, gathering afterwards at the church.

