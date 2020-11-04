1/1
Lucio Velasco
1946 - 2020
LUCIO VELASCO

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lucio Velasco a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 22nd 2020 next to his wife of 50 years. Lucio was born in August of 1946 to Raymundo Velasco and Elena Sandoval in Santa Fe, New Mexico where Lucio lived most of his life. Lucio loved spending time in the mountains fishing, hunting, and going for wood and working on his cabin with his family. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. Before leaving the house to the mountains he would say laughing "We are off like a herd of turtles."
Lucio is survived by his mother Elena Lucero his loving wife Judy Velasco; children Matias Aragon, Yvette Gould, Raymond Velasco wife Giovanni, Marquita Velasco fiance Rick Espinosa, Antonio Velasco wife April; grandchildren Matthew Aragon, Justin Aragon, Sebastian Velasco, Angel Larranaga, Paul Velasco, Alicia Sedillo, Ashley Sedillo, Aaliyah Valdez, Xavier Sena, Elena Sena, Leanne Romero, Daniel Velasco, Jennessy Espinosa, John Luke Velasco; great-grandchildren Lucio Velasco, Lilliana Velasco, and Amethyst Trujillo. He very loved and will be greatly missed by his 18 brothers and sisters their families and every one of his friends he made into his family.
Due to COVID-19 all services are TBD.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 4, 2020.
