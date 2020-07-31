1/2
Lucy Anaya Romero
1916 - 2020
LUCY ANAYA ROMERO AUGUST 22, 1916 - JULY 24, 2020 Lucy Anaya Romero, 103, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. Her passing was blessed without pain. She will be remembered for her gorgeous smile and her dancing hazel eyes. Lucy was born in Lamy, NM to Francisco (Frank) Anaya and Teresita Baca on August 22, 1916. She married Raymond Romero on October 4, 1935. She was a stay at home mother and raised her four children; Frances, Mary Grace, David, and Edward. She was a member of Union Protectiva Femenina No. 1. Lucy is preceded in death by her spouse Raymond R. Romero, son David Romero, grandson Michael Ortiz, sisters Guadalupita Maes, Crucita Brito, Juanita La Rouge, Sophia Anaya, Lusa Ortiz, Mary Garcia, Cayetana Anaya, and brothers Johnny Anaya and Manuel Anaya. Lucy is survived by her daughters Frances Vanderploeg (California) and Mary Grace Saiz, and son Edward Romero (Michigan), thirteen grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren. Rosary will be held Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be grandsons Ron Ortiz, Jerry Ortiz, Pat Saiz and great-grandson Anthony Ortiz. The family of Lucy would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and aides of Vista Hermosa for their wonderful care, compassion, dignity and sense of belonging. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Rosary
09:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
AUG
4
Burial
12:30 PM
Santa Fe National Cemeter
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
