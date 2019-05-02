LUCY JENKS Lucy Jenks "Tia Lucy", 99 - Born February 8, 1920, went home to be with God on April 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Delfinia Jenks, her sisters: Teresa Jenks, Lena Villa, Frances Vigil, and Irene Sanchez, and her brothers: Bobby, Frankie, and Albert Jenks. Lucy is survived by her sister Emma Savedra, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that she held close to her heart. "Tia Lucy" is known for her delicious cooking, master gardening, generosity, and most of all for being a family pillar. Her humor and the love she shared with everyone will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located at 417 Agua Fria, Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 5, 2019