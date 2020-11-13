LUCY COLLEEN REARDON LAPORTE
Lucy Colleen Reardon Laporte, a resident of El Rancho, NM, went with our Lord to her final resting place on Monday, November 9, 2020. Colleen was born in Helena, MT on February 17, 1928 to Mary Ann Grady of Helena, MT and Francis Cyril Reardon of Hailey, ID. Colleen lost her father to tic fever when she was three. Her mother married James Francis Reardon and grew up in Helena, MT. Colleen received a college scholarship to the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, KS. She joined the Sisters of Charity there and became a teacher. She taught music and gave piano lessons most of her life. She fell in love and married Dowayne LaPorte in 1973.
Colleen and Dowayne moved to Pojoaque when he became the Religious Education Director at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Parish. Colleen was a teacher at Hernandez Elementary School and then at Holy Cross Elementary. She was a member of the Woman's Auxiliary and a volunteer for many years at the hospital in Espanola. She also volunteered at the Santa Fe Opera.
Colleen had an extremely outgoing personality and was dearly loved by all who knew her. She was a wonderful pianist and will be remembered for her untiring spirit of passing on her piano skills and knowledge to many hundreds of students, children, and adults. She accompanied many choirs at her parish and accompanied choirs at the Annual Southwest and National Catholic Charismatic Conferences. Surely, she must be gracing heaven now by accompanying angelic choirs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dowayne and her brother, Joseph Reardon. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jeannine Lee, John Reardon, Janet Reardon, James Reardon, Julie Reardon, Cheryl Kealey, Cynthia Essay, and Candy Vallejo. Colleen has two cousins, Shirley and Donna whom she loved like sisters. Services are being held privately.
