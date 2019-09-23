Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCY MOYA JACQUEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUCY MOYA JACQUEZ Lucy Moya Jacquez, (96+) passed away peacefully in her home on 9/18/2019. Lucy was born to Lorenzo Moya and Lucinda Sanchez Moya on November 23, 1922 near the rural communities of Valmora and Watrous, New Mexico. Her husband Henry Jacquez, brother Carlos Moya, (Soledad Garcia Moya) and her nephew Carlitos Moya, preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her daughter Martha "Marty" Southard and her first cousins: Benita Moya Wasson (Johnny), Violet Moya Williams (Barry) and Juliana Moya Gallegos McCluggage (Ernesto & Dale). Her beloved daughter Patricia Jacquez, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren survive her. Numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family also survive her. Lucy worked for the State of New Mexico for 32 years as a data entry operator. After her retirement she volunteered many years with the Rape Crisis Center and the Hospice Charity Store. She was pure love and light. Her calm and steady demeanor hid a lively wit and a fun-loving personality. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Funeral services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 1301 Osage Avenue, Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87505 on October 1, 2019 . Rosary begins 10: 15 A.M., immediately followed by Mass. Burial will be at the National Cemetery at 12:45 P.M., followed by Pot Luck reception at 1:30 P.M. in Lamy Hall of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The family requests this as Lucy most enjoyed potlucks because she really liked the old family recipes, which had been passed down generation to generation.

