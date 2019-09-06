LUCY VALDEZ, AGE 91 Lucy, My loving wife of 67 years, you are leaving us now But we will all be together one day again in the future. You are survived by your husband Paul, daughter Margaret and two sons, Paul Ray (wife Mary Ann and Her daughter Rebecca and son Estevan) and Lawrence. Two grandsons Robert and Zachery (wife Michelle). Two Great granddaughters Setiva and Trinity and many other Nieces and nephews. Two sisters Helen and Gina. You are preceded in death by your parents Roberto and Margarita, your brother Lonjino and three sisters Carol, Florence and Isabel. ALL FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO JOIN THE SERVICES AT THE Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall #4 Mutt Nelson, South Frontage Road Santa Fe on September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Reception following Service @ Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall #4 Mutt Nelson, South Frontage Road Santa Fe on September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 8, 2019