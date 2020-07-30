LUCY WEST Lucy West, born on March 4, 1930, passed away peacefully on July 27, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She lived for many years in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis West; her parents, Julio and Antonia Tapia; as well as her sister Clara and her brothers, Adolfo and Julio. She is survived by her brother Manuel; her three children, Rosemary, Tony, and Lorraine; her grandchildren, Leland, Garrett, Sean, "Jojo", Jason, Kenneth, and Jessica; her great-grandchildren, Garrett Jr., Noah, Demetrius, Madison, Kevin, Vicente, Emily, Ariana, and Leticia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Lucy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always helpful, caring, generous, and would do anything to assist those in need. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse from Luke6:38: "Give, and it will be given to youFor with the measure you use, it will be measured to you." No memorial events are currently scheduled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



