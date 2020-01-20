Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUIS ESEQUIEL MARTINEZ. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

LUIS ESEQUIEL MARTINEZ LUIS ESEQUIEL MARTINEZ, 92, of Santa Fe, ascended into heaven on January 06, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones, in Santa Fe. Luis was the eldest of six, born in Santa Fe, to Luis Martinez and Eduvigen Roybal, on April 10, 1927. He married Tonita "Toni" Montoya immediately after his discharge from the United States Air Force. They wed on June 04, 1947 at St. Anne's Parrish in front of the lord. They had 3 children. Following his retirement from the United States Air Force, Luis continued his career at PNM as a dispatcher for an additional 30 years. After retiring from the workforce, Luis enjoyed spending his time with his wife at the local casinos. He enjoyed all of lights, the sounds, and of course spending a few bucks. As he grew older, he spent much of his time at home with his family. He routinely awoke at 4 a.m. to read the daily newspaper, and in the evenings, Luis engulfed himself into watching boxing. Luis was preceded in death by his wife, Tonita Martinez; his parents, Luis Martinez and Eduvigen Roybal; sister, Elena Martinez-Helen; sister, Consuelo Leyba- Cayetano; brother, Carlos Martinez-Rose; and sister, Rosina Jimenez-Vicente; brother, Richard Martinez; three children; Dorothy Martinez, Joyce Kraul-Edward, and Marshall Martinez-Patricia. Luis was blessed with four beautiful grandchildren whom he adored; Chris Chavez, Marshall "Eric" Martinez, Shaila Romero, and Jessica Roybal. As the grandchildren began growing up, he welcomed five great-grandchildren into the family. Extended family, Theresa Garcia, Pricilla Riley, Sharon Smith, and all other family who were not listed. Lastly, close family friend Amy Stone. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory with mass of Christian burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Cristo Rey Church in Santa Fe. Burial to follow at 2:15 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family of Luis Esequiel Martinez has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley 505-747-7477

