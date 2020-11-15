1/2
LUJAN ROYBAL ISABEL
ISABEL LUJAN ROYBAL

Isabel Lujan Roybal, 86, of Jaconita, NM, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Isabel was born March 31, 1934, in Jaconita, NM, to the late Felix and Josefita Lujan. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix and Josefita Lujan and in-laws Antonio and Maria Roybal; daughters Cindy Roybal Sweatt and Wanda Roybal Trujillo; her siblings Don Lujan, Ben Lujan, and Viola Mascarenas.
Isabel is survived by her husband of 67 years Joe T. Roybal; daughter Sandy Roybal; grandchildren, Matthew Porter (Jessica, great-granddaughters Aiva Porter and Mia Porter), Armando Archuleta (Amanda and great-grandson Elias), Denise Snyder (Zach, great-grandsons Alex, Austin, and Ayden). Her sisters Angie Roybal, Reynalda Gonzales, Grace Gomez, and the family members of all her siblings. A very special thanks to Elsie Herrera and Doris Roybal for all their help and support. A private family burial will take place.
Please visit the online guest register for Isabel at Riverside Funerals.com



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 15, 2020.
