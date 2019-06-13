LUKE (LUCIO) E. GATTO JR Luke Gatto, adopted son of the Hopi and master healer, shaman and prober of universal mysteries, passed away on January 1, 2019 in Santa Fe NM. Born June 20, 1944 to Lucio Ernest Gatto Sr, Psychiatrist and Janice Sedorchuk Gatto. Luke founded the Human Dimensions Institute West in Ojai, CA in 1974. He was key prot‚g‚ of Hazel Parcells, pioneering nutritionist and healer, and agricultural geneticist, Derald Langham. Luke's profound knowledge ranged from scientific to spiritual, with a passion for hyper-dimensional physics and Hopi philosophy. He was most internationally known for his excellence in homeopathy. Preceded in death by his father, mother and brother David, Luke leaves behind his beloved brother Jaffrey and niece Jessica, and hundreds of grateful clients. A master diviner, he will be sorely missed by many. Memorial: June 15, 2019, 3-5pm, Unitarian Universalist, 107 W. Barcelona Rd, Santa Fe.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 14, 2019