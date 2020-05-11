Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LULA R. HARRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LULA R. HARRIS OCTOBER 4, 1927 - APRIL 25, 2020 Lula R. Harris was greeted by her loving Heavenly Father April 25, 2020 at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a short battle with cancer. She lived a full life with the love of her family and strong faith. Lula was born in Dixon, New Mexico to Octaviano and Barsebe Romero. Lula was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph G. Harris, and her mother and father. Lula is survived by her brothers and sisters; Ruby Breneiser, Jose (Arsenio) Romero, Nancy Brown, Clovis Romero, sister-n-law JoAnne Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. Lula was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a true bird lover which she instilled both into many of her nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for immediate family only due to the pandemic, however, a memorial mass and celebration of Lula's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to: 11 Barra del Oro Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to The Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, 1001 NM-1, San Antonio, NM 87832, where Lula and Gilbert spend many weekends enjoying the solitude and beauty.

