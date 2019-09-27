LUPE ALARID Lupe Alarid, 101, of Santa Fe, passed away quietly on September 24, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1917 in Morenci, Arizona to Guadalupe and Jose Reza. Lupe is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Connie Martinez, Mary Duran, David Reza, and John Reza; first husband Isaac Valdez; second husband Paul Alarid; and beloved nephew Henry Reza. She is survived by her son Isaac Valdez; daughter Cecilia Sullivan (Mark); grandchildren Thomas Sullivan (Jenny) and Rosanne Jolson (Jackson); great-grandchildren Kathryn Macy, Valdez (Dez), Lucinda, and Brooklyn Jolson; and many family members in California. Raised in Dawson, New Mexico, Lupe attended school at New Mexico Highlands University and worked for years as a legal secretary for two Supreme Court justices. She later retired from the Selective Service. She was active in the VFW Auxiliary and the FOE Auxiliary, and she was also an avid bowler. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. Services will be held at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, October 7, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow the Mass at 1:30 pm at The Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 6, 2019