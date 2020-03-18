LYNNE BENNETT SCHMOLKE JANUARY 20, 1947 - MARCH 16, 2020 The love of my life and my wife of 53 years passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Lynne was born in Little Rock, AR to Clayton C. and Mary Ellen Bennett. She was an outstanding student during her time at Franklin Elementary, Southwest Junior High, and Little Rock Central High schools, graduating in 1964 before attending Barnard College in NYC. She was a graduate of UMSL with a BA in Psychology, and then from UNM with an MPA. She was always deservedly at the top of her class. Her career with the State of New Mexico spanned over 25 years. She was highly considered by her peers and instrumental in affecting positive changes with her work for several state agencies. Lynne was a long-time fan of The Rolling Stones, never missing a concert tour. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and husband, Paul. Please visit our online guestbook for Lynne at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE (505) 823-9400
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 22, 2020