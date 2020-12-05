LYNNE HOLLIDAY MOOR



Lynne Holliday Moor, 86, a longtime Santa Fe resident, passed away September 19 at her retirement home in Los Angeles, after a brief bout with cancer.

Lynne and her husband Don came to Santa Fe in the 1980s after raising three boys in Chicago. Lynne bought the Collected Works bookstore and turned it into a must visit venue for authors and bookworms. Loquacious, well-read and witty, Lynne hosted intellectual salons at the store, convivial dinners with Don, and always knew the right book for you. She made a virtue (and a joke) of traits that her eighth grade teacher identified decades earlier. "Lynne does very good English work," Hazel Force wrote, "but very poor judgment is shown in actions, especially talking."

Many whose days Lynne brightened will be saddened to learn her voice is now silent. She is survived by her boys and six grandchildren.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store