1/1
Lynne Holliday Moor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNNE HOLLIDAY MOOR

Lynne Holliday Moor, 86, a longtime Santa Fe resident, passed away September 19 at her retirement home in Los Angeles, after a brief bout with cancer.
Lynne and her husband Don came to Santa Fe in the 1980s after raising three boys in Chicago. Lynne bought the Collected Works bookstore and turned it into a must visit venue for authors and bookworms. Loquacious, well-read and witty, Lynne hosted intellectual salons at the store, convivial dinners with Don, and always knew the right book for you. She made a virtue (and a joke) of traits that her eighth grade teacher identified decades earlier. "Lynne does very good English work," Hazel Force wrote, "but very poor judgment is shown in actions, especially talking."
Many whose days Lynne brightened will be saddened to learn her voice is now silent. She is survived by her boys and six grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved