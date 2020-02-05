M. HELEN RICHARDSON M. Helen Richardson was welcomed by the Lord into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Mom was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Tommy; her father, Cipriano Sena; her mother, Guadalupe Sena; her brother, Cipriano Sena; and many uncles and aunts dear to her in life. Helen is survived by her two children, Lynette and Greg; and five grandchildren, Angela, Nicole, Kayla, Ryan, and Evan. Mom is sorely missed but we rejoice in the fact she is in God's loving arms along with her family. Rosary will be recited Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming in Albuquerque. Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Rosario Chapel, 499 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM with ennichement to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Helen at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE (505) 823-9400
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 9, 2020