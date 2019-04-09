MADELYN BAIN MCCABE Madelyn Bain McCabe December 12, 1944 - March 3, 2019. Madelyn is preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Alice Bain and her sister Yolanda Bain Venuti. She is survived by her son John McCabe, granddaughter Amber (Cisaro) Sanchez, great- grandson Celio Sanchez, sisters: Phyllis Benia Salazar, Claire Bain (Bruno Pelletier), and Anna Bain; brother-in-law Matt Venuti; and her wonderful dogs Chile and Lucky. She is loved very much. Please visit Madelyn's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com. Salazar Funeral Homes & Crematory Salazar Mortuary 400 Third St SW 505-242-1133
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 10, 2019