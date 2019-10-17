MADGE MARY TWOMEY KEEPIN MADGE MARY TWOMEY KEEPIN, Age 92, longtime resident of Los Alamos, New Mexico, passed on peacefully in Seattle, Washington early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019 at the Columbia Lutheran Home. She will be buried in Santa Fe, New Mexico with her deceased husband, George Robert Keepin, Jr. "Bob", in a private ceremony. Arrangements for a public memorial celebration of Madge's life are pending. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 20, 2019