MAGDALENE E. RUBINO Magdalene E. Rubino., long time resident of Chupadero, New Mexico, died at her daughters' home in Albuquerque on August 8, 2020, at the age of 86. Maggie was born in Minnesota on December 6, 1933, to Rosa and Henry Hesse. She became a nurse, and soon after married Arthur Rubino, August 22, 1966. Together, they lived overseas and started their family. They returned to the US in 1977 where they lived in Chupadero, NM for the next 45 years. Maggie was active in many community functions; garden clubs, book clubs, and volunteering at her Church, Immanuel Lutheran. She was also a master gardener and a judge for many shows throughout the state of New Mexico. She is predeceased by her husband Art, brother Howard; and survived by brother Cyrus, sister Ruth, daughter Diana West, son David Rubino, and grandchildren Georgia and Nicholas West. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September. 12, at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Santa Fe, NM. All donations in Maggie's memory are suggested to New Mexico Garden Club Scholarship Fund or to the family. The next time you think of a yellow rose or a purple iris, think of Maggie, "YOUR ANSWER LIES IN THE GARDEN"



