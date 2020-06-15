MAGGI ELEANOR KONZEN Maggi Eleanor Konzen passed away June 11, 2020 after a sudden onset and short-lived incidence of a severely life-limiting condition which led to her death. She was 74 years old. She is survived by her dearest love and life partner of 27 years, Pamela Hyde, their two beloved companions, dogs Sadie and Cooper, and many loving friends who helped and supported her through this process. Maggi loved her days outdoors, especially hiking, and gardening - the joys of her later life. May she rest in peace, love, and light forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society at sfhumanesociety.org/donate/ or to The Food Depot in Santa Fe at www.thefooddepot.org/donate-2/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.