MAGGI ELEANOR KONZEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MAGGI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAGGI ELEANOR KONZEN Maggi Eleanor Konzen passed away June 11, 2020 after a sudden onset and short-lived incidence of a severely life-limiting condition which led to her death. She was 74 years old. She is survived by her dearest love and life partner of 27 years, Pamela Hyde, their two beloved companions, dogs Sadie and Cooper, and many loving friends who helped and supported her through this process. Maggi loved her days outdoors, especially hiking, and gardening - the joys of her later life. May she rest in peace, love, and light forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society at sfhumanesociety.org/donate/ or to The Food Depot in Santa Fe at www.thefooddepot.org/donate-2/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved