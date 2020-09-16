MAHNCHI FOUNG Mahnchi Foung, also known as Mira Fong, has passed away peacefully on September 06, 2020 at the age of 74. She moved to Santa Fe from Northern California in 1982. As a doctor of oriental medicine, she had a practice in Santa Fe for over 30 years. Mira studied philosophy and was an innovative thinker. She was also a poet, artist, and writer. Mira was known to many as a d edicated animal rights activist fighting against the practice of factory farming. Her book on the philosophy of animal rights, "Right To Life -A Critical Ethics", written in Chinese, was published in 2018. Here is one of her poems, expressing her love for nature. She enjoyed taking care of the trees and bushes along the river path nearby her home. The Wind Would Come Years I have watched over you How your tiny body had grown into a perfect tree Self-poised in morning air Leaves like hands eager to catch the glistening light Drinking the liquid moon at night To talk about faraway things You and I, by the river Always arching over when I walked by You have become indispensable I gave you my mornings and nights From the sweltering summer to the first snow The rain has stopped after a raging storm The wayward birds are coming back It is strange Not able to take shelter in your arms anymore I shall continue my river walk No longer looking up The wind would come To circle around your fallen limbs Murmuring sadly in silent hours For a fallen tree after the storm of the century. Mira Fong July 27, 2018 Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com