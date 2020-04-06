Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Andy Romero. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

MANUEL ANDY ROMERO Manuel Andy Romero died a peaceful death with his wife at his side. He has now joined Our Heavenly Father and those loved ones who preceded him and are awaiting to hold him again. Manuel was born on November 30, 1945, raised in Chupadero, New Mexico, attended Santa Fe High, graduated in 1965. Manuel served in the US Army from 1966 through 1969, was stationed in Germany and served in Vietnam the last year and a half of his army career. He was a member of the VFW, Vietnam Veterans of America. He worked in construction, electrician and received his Associate's Degree in AutoCAD from the College of Santa Fe and from there he worked for architects Antonio Ortega and M & E Engineering as a draftsman. Manuel is survived by Teresa "Terry" Romero his best friend and wife and have loved each other for 34 years. Manuel and Terry moved to Glorieta, New Mexico where they lived the rest of his life. He is survived by his son Andy Romero (Eva); daughter, Michelle Melendez (Paul); stepchildren; Art Baca (Brenda), Melissa Baca, Madelyn Baca; 3 brothers, 5 sisters, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Manuel loved the outdoors fishing, camping, traveling with friends and family and having his Tuesday "Breakfast Club" with family friends. I want to send my heart out to my family who have been there for me and my love -- Dr. Martha Dummer, his VA doctor for many years, and the Presbyterian Hospice of Northern New Mexico. Pallbearers; Marcus Romero, Joseph Dimas, Alesia Trujillo, Carlos Romero, Ramoncito Romero, and Ernie Vigil. Services are pending for a later date. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

