MANUEL ANTHONY PACHECO

JUNE 19, 1957 – NOVEMBER 13, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather, Manuel Anthony Pacheco after a long, heroic battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Manuel was born and raised in Santa Fe, NM by his mother Juanita and father Floyd. He fearlessly served 28 years in the Department of Corrections at the penitentiary of New Mexico, retiring in 2012 as Deputy Warden.

Manuel is survived by his father, Floyd; his wife, Cindy; his four children, Rachel Merriman (Ben), three sons, Daniel (Olympia), Gabriel, and Manuel, and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Mike (Yvonne), Patricia Ortiz, and Rosemary Romero (Gil), in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Services and a celebration of his life will be deferred for a later time.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store