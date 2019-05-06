MANUEL ELOY JARAMILLO OCTOBER 27, 1952 - APRIL 29, 2019 MANUEL ELOY JARAMILLO passed away too soon on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the age of 66. He was preceded in death by his father, Nash Jaramillo, and his brother, Steve Jaramillo. Manuel was a loving, caring and devoted husband, son, and father. He was also a traveler, salsa dancer, skier, lead sales representative and a piano player amongst other things. He recently retired and was looking forward to future, great travel adventures. Manuel is survived by his loving wife Charlotte Bralds-Jaramillo, his adoring mother Anita Jaramillo and his beloved son Jason. He is also survived by Aurora Mestas and family, Elisa Poorman and family, Francisco Montez, Genaro Montez and family, Maria Montez and family, Charlotte Lorio and family. They all will miss him very much. "There's nowhere you can be that isn't where you're meant to be." John Lennon "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 7, 2019