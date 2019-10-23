MANUEL PEDRO QUINTANA Manuel Pedro Quintana, 34, resident Colorado, passed away on September 30, 2019. He was born in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his Grandfather; Pedro Quintana, Sister; Tovah Quintana, Dad; Mike Martinez Sr. He is Survived by his mother; Karen Quintana, Father; Raymond Pino, Son; Nikko Quintana, Brothers; Paul Quintana & Michael Martinez Jr., Sister in law; Jazmine Quintana, Grandmothers; Marie Quintana & Juanita Martinez, Grandfather; Romulo Martinez, Many Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. Manuel was a peaceful, loving man who made friends wherever he went. He was full of adventure and he loved to travel. He modeled when he was just a teen, and then worked with several movie stars like Shirley Mclane, Brooke Shields, Tila Tequila, and several other stars, as their personal assistant. Doing and Teaching Yoga and helping others, was a very big part of his life, the last years... But, the thing he loved most, was being a Dad! He was so proud of his son, Nikko! And, he loved his Mom and his brothers and Grandparents. Although he lived far from family, he called his Mom and Grandparents on a daily basis. Especially, his Mom! And, animals! He always had a dog, since a young age; or some kind of animal! No animal was too much to take care of. He will be deeply missed by all, but will live on in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Rivera Family Funeral Home Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 26, 2019