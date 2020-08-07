MANUEL ROMERO A Memorial Mass is scheduled for our beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather; and brother and sisters, Manuel Andres Romero, who passed away on April 2, 2020, and buried shortly thereafter at the National Cemetery. The Mass is scheduled for August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe. *Due to COVID there will be a maximum of 125 friends and family allowed; masks are mandatory* Thank you. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com