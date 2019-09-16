MARCELLA T. SANTANA JANUARY 28, 1962- SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 A year ago God saw you were weary and would not be well again on this earth; and he received you into his heavenly home. We think of you often; our minds are at peace knowing you are pain free. Rest in peace with Mama, Daddy and other family members who have left this world. Memorial Mass: September 20, 2019 at 7:00 am at the St. Francis Cathedral, Santa Fe, NM. Coffee and Pastries after mass, ask for location.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 18, 2019