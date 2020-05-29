Marcia Friedlander Cohen
MARCIA FRIEDLANDER COHEN Marcia Friedlander Cohen passed away May 2nd, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. Beautiful, talented journalist, author, poet, and painter, she was a true polymath. Raised in Binghamton, New York, Marcia married her childhood sweetheart, Laurance Cohen in 1953 after graduating with honors from Radcliffe/Harvard '52, and they went on to spend 67 years together. Marcia is best known for her Pulitzer-nominated book, "The Sisterhood, The Women Who Changed The World," published by Simon & Schuster. A civil rights activist, she was a journalist with The Binghamton Sun Bulletin and Binghamton Press and went on to write for The Hearst Publications, Ladies Home Journal, and The New York Times. She was also an editor of Sunday Woman and The New York Daily News. Marcia is survived by her husband, two great children Betsy and Jesse, three fine grandchildren Ben, Rachel, and Maurice, and sister Cecile. Marcia will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
