MARCOS ANTONIO ANAYA Marcos Antonio Anaya, 49, passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1970 in Santa Fe, NM. He was a very loving, caring husband, father, brother, and friend to all he came in contact with. Marcos was the person people depended on. He was not only very caring but he was selfless and always put his family and friends first. He was a hard worker and always willing to lend a hand. He had a passion for plumbing. He loved working beside his brothers. Marcos was an amazing man. He had a gentle soul with a heart of gold. Always so helpful and loved to converse with everyone. He was preceded in death by his father Joe (Charlie) Anaya, mother Antonia (Tony) Zafiro, and brother Michael Sisneros. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Christina Anaya and their children who he loved and dedicated his entire life to; Elizabeth Anaya (Ajaun Jimenez), Renee Anaya, Erika Anaya, and Anthony Anaya; sister-in-law Daniela Vela-Juarez (Rogelio) and their children Lalia Guerrero-Juarez and Adiel Vela-Juarez; his brother Andrew (Diane) Sisneros and their children Angelique, Andrea, and Christopher Sisneros; brother Manuel Anaya (Diane Lacassagne) and their children Mason Anaya, Autumm and Brian Siler; brother Joseph Anaya and his children Nicole and Jeremiah Anaya; sister Anna Anaya and her children Robert Jr. Anaya; Gregory Anaya and his son Jaydon Saenz-Anaya; his brother Jake Anaya and his children Michael and Jacob Anaya, and Zachariah Vigil; aunt Maryhelen (Leroy) Archuleta and their children Joaquin, Andres, Patrick, and Anita Archuleta; uncle Tony (Cordilia) and their children Diana, Anthony, Arthur, and Mercedes Anaya; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many great friends. A memorial will be held at another time. The Day God Called You Home You never said I'm Leaving You never said goodbye You were gone before we knew it And only God knew why In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a place No one could ever fill A million times we needed you A million times we cried If love alone could have saved you You would have never died It broke our heats to lose you But you didn't go alone For part of us went with you The Day God Called You Home -Christine Naro
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 15, 2020