Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCOS JOHN VIGIL. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

MARCOS JOHN VIGIL FEBRUARY 21, 1959 - NOVEMBER 22, 2019 Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Marcos passed away on November 22, 2019 after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. Born in Santa Fe, NM, Marcos lived his entire life in Pecos, NM. He was preceded in death by his son, Patricio, his parents, Ramon Isidoro and Imelda Vigil and many uncles and aunts. Marcos was a skilled carpenter, rancher, and hunter. Marcos worked alongside his father for many years for the family construction company, La Cueva Construction, and with the family cattle business. Marcos loved being in the mountains and having fun with family and friends at the Pino Real ranch, Ruderos, and Rowe Mesa. Marcos loved riding horseback and working with cattle. Marcos enjoyed his time at Pino Real ranch with Uncle Chris and cousin Danny. Marcos is survived by his sons, Mark Jr. (Brenda), Matthew (Amanda). He is also survived by his grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; ex-wife and companion, Marilyn Lopez; sisters and brother; Lourdes (Eugene), Roseanne (Jerry), Carlotta (Chris), and Ray (Teresita). Funeral Services will be as follows: Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service in Santa Fe, NM followed by a Rosary at 7p.m. Additional rosary will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10am followed by a Funeral mass starting at 11am at St. Anthony's Parish in Pecos, NM. A Reception will follow the services at the Pecos Sherriff's Posse. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

MARCOS JOHN VIGIL FEBRUARY 21, 1959 - NOVEMBER 22, 2019 Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Marcos passed away on November 22, 2019 after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. Born in Santa Fe, NM, Marcos lived his entire life in Pecos, NM. He was preceded in death by his son, Patricio, his parents, Ramon Isidoro and Imelda Vigil and many uncles and aunts. Marcos was a skilled carpenter, rancher, and hunter. Marcos worked alongside his father for many years for the family construction company, La Cueva Construction, and with the family cattle business. Marcos loved being in the mountains and having fun with family and friends at the Pino Real ranch, Ruderos, and Rowe Mesa. Marcos loved riding horseback and working with cattle. Marcos enjoyed his time at Pino Real ranch with Uncle Chris and cousin Danny. Marcos is survived by his sons, Mark Jr. (Brenda), Matthew (Amanda). He is also survived by his grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; ex-wife and companion, Marilyn Lopez; sisters and brother; Lourdes (Eugene), Roseanne (Jerry), Carlotta (Chris), and Ray (Teresita). Funeral Services will be as follows: Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service in Santa Fe, NM followed by a Rosary at 7p.m. Additional rosary will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10am followed by a Funeral mass starting at 11am at St. Anthony's Parish in Pecos, NM. A Reception will follow the services at the Pecos Sherriff's Posse. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close