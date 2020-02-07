Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCUS MOORE LOFTIN III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARCUS MOORE LOFTIN III Marcus Moore Loftin III, age 82, of Austin, Texas, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Mark was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1938 to Marcus and Sylvia Snyder Loftin. He graduated from Texas Christian University in 1961, enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Korea, and then attended graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He moved to New York City in the late 1960's, working first in banking and later in arts management as business manager for the Harold Shaw Company. In this capacity, he represented Russian violinist, Viktoria Mullova and opera singer, Jessye Norman. Mark met his partner, Doug Shuart, in the early 1980's in Manhattan. In 1988, Mark and Doug moved to a historic farmhouse in Rhinebeck, NY, and Mark began working at Bard College in nearby Annandale-on-Hudson. He worked at Bard for over 20 years, first as assistant to the president of the college and later in admissions. Mark was instrumental in founding the Bard Summer Music Festival and he accompanied the Bard Orchestra on trips to China and Russia. Mark moved away from New York in 2002, living first in Austin, then in Santa Fe, NM. He moved back to Austin in 2017. Mark will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of humor, good taste, and love for animals, especially his cats; Minnie, Mildred, and Sage. He had a wide circle of friends that he valued and nurtured, sometimes by feeding them wonderful meals that he cooked. Mark loved tennis and skiing; and late in life, he took up swimming and bike riding. Mark also had a talent for designing and creating beautiful jewelry. He was a serious reader and attended the opera in both New York City and Santa Fe. While in Austin, he loved watching opera in movie theaters with his friend Mary, rowing on Lady Bird Lake with his friend Stanley, playing tennis at the South Austin city court, followed by Vietnamese breakfast and French pastry at Elizabeth Street Caf‚ - one of his favorite Austin restaurants. Mark was preceded in death by his partner Doug and by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Jerry; nephews, Trent, Trey, and Justin, all of the Fort Worth area; his niece, Kristen of Colorado; and many dear friends including Molly Hocking, Laura Moore, Stanley Moore, Harriet Peppel, Heather Riser, and Mary Stephenson. Mark's ashes will be scattered at Dai Bosatsu Zendo, a Buddhist monastery in New York State. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 9, 2020

