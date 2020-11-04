MARGARET ANN "PEGGY"

DAVENPORT GARRETT



Margaret Ann "Peggy" Davenport Garrett, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and beloved teacher and dean passed away peacefully on October 29th. She was 85 years old.

Born on April 29, 1935 to Oliver "Ollie" Francis Davenport and Victoria Michels, Peggy spent her childhood moving around the Midwest. She graduated high school at the top of her class in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and attended Illinois State Normal University, where she led the debating team to a national championship her senior year. She graduated with her bachelors in Speech and English in 1957. While at a church picnic her sophomore year of college, she met a dashing young man named Clarke Garrett. The two exchanged letters while completing their studies, discovering a shared love of literature, sense of humor, and curiosity about the world. They married upon graduation, forming a beautiful and lasting union of 63 years.

The young couple moved to Wisconsin where Clarke pursued his PhD, Peggy taught high school English, and they welcomed their first two daughters, Amy and Susan. They then moved to North Carolina, where Clarke taught at Wake Forest University, Peggy became active in the League of Women Voters, and they had their third daughter, Margaret. In 1965, the family moved to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where Clarke became a history professor at Dickinson College. In 1971, Peggy completed her masters at Northwestern University. She then began commuting to DC to receive her PhD from George Washington University in English Literature with a dissertation on Elizabeth Gaskell.

Upon successful receipt of her PhD, Peggy, too, joined the Dickinson faculty as a Professor of English and an Academic Dean. As a dean, she created their continuing education department, established the Nisbet Scholars program, and secured a bright future for Dickinson-successfully lobbying for a million dollar grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the first of its kind for a private liberal arts college.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Peggy had an unparalleled sense of humor, a keen appreciation for the beautiful, and was a formidable card player. She embodied the essence of joie de vivre, lighting up any room she went into, and her exquisite watercolors were legendary to all who knew her. Peggy also had a penchant for making up very useful words which her family and friends continue to use. Some favorites include 'rooch' – to wriggle around excessively, and 'squinnie'- an onomatopoetic word for chipmunk.

Her itinerant childhood instilled in Peggy a love of travel, and she and Clarke traveled often, spending particular time in Bordeaux, Bologna, and London. After retiring from Dickinson, Peggy and Clarke moved to Santa Fe, where Peggy volunteered at local public schools, honed her watercolor skills, continued her yoga practice, and served as a Senior Warden at St. Bede's Church, where she also sang alongside Clarke in the choir. Peggy loved her Clarke-o and family, and will be missed tremendously by all who knew her.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Clarke Garrett, her sister, Janet, her three daughters, Amy, Susan, and Margaret, their husbands, John, David, and Bruce, and four grandchildren, Dan, Isabel, Juliet, and Katya, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.







