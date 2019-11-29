Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Eleanor "Peg" Ackerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET PEG ELEANOR ACKERMAN Margaret "Peg" Eleanor Ackerman lost her battle with cancer on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Peg is survived by her sister, Nene Koch (Jamie) and nieces, Amy Koch of Manchaca, Texas (Marbridge Ranch) and Julie Krause (Eric) their daughters Clara and Lilia Krause and son Lucas James Krause of Woodinville, Washington. Peg was born in Roswell, New Mexico in October, 1934. As a child Peg, loved listening to news on the radio about World War II, as her father served as a Colonel in the United States Army. She also enjoyed reading and spending her childhood summers in the mountains of New Mexico. In 1957, Peg obtained her bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of New Mexico and later returned to New Mexico, where she obtained a PhD. in chemistry from UNM in 1971. She then worked in Radiochemistry. In 1979, Peg became a field organizer for the National Organization for Women, which included working for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in several states. In the early 80's she worked as a Field Coordinator & Membership Recruitment Director for the Colorado American Civil Liberties Union. Peg founded Ackerman Information Corporation in 1980 and was actively involved in legislative reporting and lobbying in Colorado. As a lobbyist in Colorado, her clients included the County Sheriffs of Colorado, whom she represented for 36+ years. In addition to the Sheriffs, she also represented county clerks, public trustees, professional land surveyors, county treasurers, county coroners, and Colorado chiefs of police. Peg was known to be an ultimate professional, with deep knowledge on topics. She was fair, honest, and acted with integrity. She mentored a number of colleagues and earned the respect of legislators on both sides of the aisle. She loved animals and enjoyed walking and spoiling her adopted greyhound, Zip. Peg was also a diehard Colorado Rockies fan and had season tickets with a good friend. Peg and her sister enjoyed spending time together by going to openings at the Denver art museum and simply sitting together reading books. Peg lived in wonderful Denver neighborhood among many young and caring families who treated her like a grandmother. A memorial service for will be held at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 3, in the Old Supreme Court Chambers at the State Capitol in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Peg's memory to the Dumb Friends League of Denver and Marbridge.org . The family would also like to thank Denver Inpatient Hospice for their loving care and devotion to Peg. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 1, 2019

