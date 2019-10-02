Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET JANE KLIENE JONES. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET JANE KLIENE JONES Margaret Jane Kliene Jones, 85, of Santa Fe, passed away September 30, 2019. In honoring Margaret's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Margaret was born in Shanghai, China on September 12, 1934 to Gavin Kliene and Margaret Wight Rutherford Hope. Though her family was in China, she attended school in Britain, where her family roots originated. The family left China in 1948, shortly after the end of WWII, coming to the United States and the Santa Fe area, where she resided for 71 years. She attended and graduated from McCurdy in Santa Cruz. Margaret married Edgar Harvey Jones on January 25, 1953, and was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother to her family. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Dylan C. Jones. She is survived by her husband Edgar, two sons, Stanley Jones and wife Ruth of Scottsdale, Arizona and Robert Jones of Edgewood; two daughters, Denise Locknane and husband Bill of Pampa, Texas and Carolyn Gonzales and husband John of Santa Fe; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Jones, Warrant Officer Evan Jones, Melissa Wiginton and husband Andy, Jubel Jones and wife Antonette, Aron Jones and wife Erica, Megan Montano and husband Nathan, Grady Locknane and wife Celeste, Cortney McGraw and husband Brandon, Cody Locknane and wife Paige, Trent Gonzales and wife Kelley, and Charise Gonzales; 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Alice Hall and husband Gerald of Flint, Michigan, and her 2 furry "babies", Gracie and Dorothy. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Ambercare and El Castillo caregivers. Their compassion and care during this difficult time was a true blessing for our family. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International at

MARGARET JANE KLIENE JONES Margaret Jane Kliene Jones, 85, of Santa Fe, passed away September 30, 2019. In honoring Margaret's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Margaret was born in Shanghai, China on September 12, 1934 to Gavin Kliene and Margaret Wight Rutherford Hope. Though her family was in China, she attended school in Britain, where her family roots originated. The family left China in 1948, shortly after the end of WWII, coming to the United States and the Santa Fe area, where she resided for 71 years. She attended and graduated from McCurdy in Santa Cruz. Margaret married Edgar Harvey Jones on January 25, 1953, and was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother to her family. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Dylan C. Jones. She is survived by her husband Edgar, two sons, Stanley Jones and wife Ruth of Scottsdale, Arizona and Robert Jones of Edgewood; two daughters, Denise Locknane and husband Bill of Pampa, Texas and Carolyn Gonzales and husband John of Santa Fe; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Jones, Warrant Officer Evan Jones, Melissa Wiginton and husband Andy, Jubel Jones and wife Antonette, Aron Jones and wife Erica, Megan Montano and husband Nathan, Grady Locknane and wife Celeste, Cortney McGraw and husband Brandon, Cody Locknane and wife Paige, Trent Gonzales and wife Kelley, and Charise Gonzales; 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Alice Hall and husband Gerald of Flint, Michigan, and her 2 furry "babies", Gracie and Dorothy. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Ambercare and El Castillo caregivers. Their compassion and care during this difficult time was a true blessing for our family. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International at gideons.org or McCurdy Ministries Community Center, 362A S McCurdy Road, Espanola, NM 87532. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close