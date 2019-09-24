Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lynn Weir. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET LYNN WEIR On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Margaret Lynn Weir, age 59 of Santa Fe, danced and sang her way into her heavenly home. Lynn was the beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret Weir and loving sister to Thomas Weir and his wife Tricia, and the late John Weir, Nancy Place, and Cindy Weir. Beloved aunt of Joanna Hudson and her husband, Wayne; Jonathan Place, and Christopher & Matthew Weir. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Lynn moved to Santa Fe to pursue a career in massage therapy. Her strong, adventurous spirit and kind heart will be remembered by all who loved her. Although her life was forever changed when she received the MS diagnosis approximately 10 years ago, she became bold about her faith and said many times that, in a way, she was thankful for the disease because without it she would never have known her Savior Jesus Christ. Although MS robbed her of most of her ability to move, she attended church faithfully every Sunday, and her church family loved her and was deeply moved and inspired by her strong determination. Family & friends will honor Lynn's life at Grace Community Church, 2247 Camino Carlos Rey, Santa Fe, NM, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Community Church at the above address or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfund@ms.foundation.org.

