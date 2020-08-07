MARGARET S. TRUJILLO While wrapped in the loving arms of her daughter and surrounded by her family, Margaret S. Trujillo joined her parents in eternal rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was 61 years old. Trujillo was born and raised in Santa Fe, NM, graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1977, and worked for various state government agencies, retiring from the New Mexico Environment Department in 2011. She was a member of San Isidro Catholic Church in Agua Fria Village for many years. Her passion and greatest legacy was and is her beautiful daughter, Jennifer, to whom Trujillo dedicated her whole life. She was the best team mom, involved with all of her daughter's athletic activities from elementary to high school, and supported Jennifer in all of her dreams and endeavors. She also loved her grand dog, Philip who brought so much joy and stayed by her side throughout and until the end. Another of Trujillo's passions was teaching and doing Zumba - she taught a weekly class at a local senior living community until COVID-19 hit in the spring. Throughout her 15-year battle with breast cancer, she was a pillar of strength. Her zest for life and desire to keep going through some of the toughest times was admirable. Trujillo was preceded by her parents, Benjamin M. and Cecelia V. Sandoval, and husband, David Hogge. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Moulton and son in-law, Erik Moulton; grand dog, Philip; brothers, David M. Sandoval, Steve Sandoval, and Antonio Sandoval; sisters, Anna Sandoval, Bernadette Sandoval, and Diana Sandoval Tapia and husband Greg Tapia; and niece Lucia Sandoval. Family friends Laurie Sanchez; David and Diana Gonzalez, and sons Davy and Diego Gonzalez; and Debbie Ortiz are also like family. The Moulton and Sandoval family extends its most heartfelt gratitude to Barbara Cardenas for her compassionate and loving caregiving service offered during Trujillo's last several weeks at home. Arrangements are pending through Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Margaret S. Trujillo to the American Cancer Society
or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.