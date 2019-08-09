Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita P. Vaquera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARITA P. VAQUERA It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Margarita on August 5, 2019, a life-long resident of Pecos, NM. She was born July 18, 1936, to Escolastica and Teodolo Flores. She is survived by her husband Bias Vaquera; daughter Virginia Ruiz (Richard); son Rudy Segura (Elena); brothers Reynaldo Flores (Flora), Dennis Flores (Maria), four grandsonl Michael Segura, Martin Segura (Amanda), Carlos Segura (Tiffany), Enrico Ruiz (Rachel) and seven great-grand children and her black pug, Lola. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Escolastica 1964, Teodolo 1983, brothers, Teodolo Jr. 1969, Rafael 2017 and grandson Jerry Ruiz 2012. The family wishes to give thanks to brother Reynaldo, nephew Salvador & Lydia Baquera, neighbors and close friends Charlie & Joel Lopez, Ruben & Annabelle Quintana. Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church in Pecos, NM at 9:30 am.

