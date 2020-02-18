Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Archibeque. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Visitation 5:30 PM DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 View Map Burial 11:15 AM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MARGIE ARCHIBEQUE Margie Archibeque 89, a resident of Pojoaque passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto Archibeque; parents, Gottlob and Adelheid Metz, along with numerous other family members and loved ones. Margie was born in Schweinfurt, Germany. She was one of nine children, she enjoyed activities during her younger years like dancing and going for weekend drives with all the kids behind the truck. She loved her family greatly and took great pride and joy in the time she spent with them. She will be dearly missed. Margie is survived by her daughter, Shirley Terrazas (Ernesto) and their family, all her special grandchildren who called her "Oma"; brother-in-law, Jose C. Trujillo; nieces, Vicky Martinez and Donna Jean Trujillo; nephews, J.R. Trujillo (Robin), Ramon (Lupe), and their children along with numerous other nephews, nieces, and loved ones. The family would like to give a special thanks to Maureen Trujillo, Carol Salazar, Lucia and Martha Trujillo. An open visitation will begin on Wednesday February 19th, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sangre de Christo chapel of the DeVargas Funeral Home, a funeral service will be held on Thursday February 20th, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Sangre de Christo chapel of the DeVargas Funeral Home with a burial for Margie and her loving husband Ernesto Archibeque to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. The family of Margaret Archibeque has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477

