MARGIE COULTER Margie Coulter, 79, passed away on February 28, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1941 in Montreal, Canada. Margie married William Coulter on June 25, 1960 in Panorama City, CA. She is preceded in death by her son, Cris Coulter. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years,William Coulter. Margie worked for the State of New Mexico for 8 years. She had great love for animals especially sheltered and stray animals, she also loved collecting antiques and had a large collection of antique items that she collected throughout the years. Margie enjoyed staying home and cooking, she had a big heart and reached out to people who didn't have a family and had them over for holidays and made them feel like her own family. Contributions can be made to the animal organization of your choice. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020