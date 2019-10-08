MARGIE L. URBAN JANUARY 29, 1944 - OCTOBER 2, 2019 Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend Margie, sadly passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 9:24pm. A rosary will be recited Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7pm at Berardinelli Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10am. In lieu of flowers please make all contributions to daughter, Angela Urban. For full obituary please go to Berardinelli Funeral Home webpage. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 9, 2019