Service Information
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces , NM 88001-3001
(575)-526-2419
Viewing
10:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
livestreaming services on Facebook
Service
10:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
livestreaming services on Facebook
Obituary

MARGIE MONTANO Margie Montano 97 years young passed away on March 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was a long time resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2005. She moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico in October 2007 to be closer to her son Tony Montano. She was born September 4, 1922 to Charles Everett Atteberry and Sudie (Pepper) Atteberry in Anna, Texas. Margie moved to Santa Fe in 1949. She started working for the phone company. In 1950 she married the love of her life, John L. Montano. They made Santa Fe their home until 2005. She worked for the Santa Fe public Schools for 22 years as a Cafeteria Manager. She retired in 1984. Margie and John had one child, Tony Montano (Yoli); two grandchildren, Shohn Montano (Sarah) of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania with a grandson on the way in July (John Paul Montano), Cayleigh Montano (Sam) of Boston Massachusetts. Surviving her is her son, Gene Lowrance of St. Joseph Missouri, four grandsons and one granddaughter; her 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, all of Missouri, Oklahoma, and Florida. Her family was her life. She was very proud that her grandchildren were in the fire and medical fields and were always there to help others in need. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her family and church were her life. She loved old time gospel music, loved to read, work at her word search, crochet, drink Dr. Pepper, watching Judge Judy, Dallas Cowboy football, and Nascar, eating bean and cheese burritos or greasy hamburgers and onion rings. You were always welcome at her house and she loved to see you eat and be happy. Her pet dog's names are Penny and Twinkles; Twinkles was by her side to the very end. A special Thank You to the following people that were so special in Mom's life and provided the best care and compassion for her; Dr. Leon, Dr. Zahir and their wonderful staff; Yoli Polacios, Marianna Lozano, Vanessa Melendez, Melissa Lacey, and all her wonderful neighbors. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, four brothers; Charles Atteberry, Verdell Atteberry, Emmett Atteberry, Kenneth Atteberry; one sister, Kathryn Lockwood; two sons; Stanley Lowrance and Don Lowrance. She will be missed by those who knew her and loved her. The memories and lessons she taught us will last forever and we will carry her love and spirit with us. Serving as pallbearers will be; Tony Montano, Shohn Montano, Cayleigh Montano, Sam Wagg, Waldo Armijo, and Bernie Chavez. Private Viewing and services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, restrictions have been placed and limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted, this will be private and not open to the public. Getz Funeral Home will be livestreaming services on Facebook for additional family, friends, and the public to attend. A public celebration of Margie's life will be held at a later time with all that knew her are invited. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit

