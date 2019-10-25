Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margot Silver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARGOT SILVER Margot Silver died in her sleep on October 7, 2019. She had suffered intermittently from heart trouble for the past six years but her death was unexpected. She was born Margot Jill Quigley in Perth, Western Australia. She was educated at the Loreto Convent in Perth and then went into nursing and midwifery. Her career eventually took her to Montr‚al, London, and then New York City where she married her husband, a physician. After their marriage in 1970, he whisked her off to a small farm near New London Connecticut where she took care of the animals, tended the garden, and raised two daughters, Amy and Kate. Also, at that time she took a course in pottery, which quickly became her lifelong passion. When her husband retired in 2006 the couple moved to Santa Fe so that she could join the Santa Fe Clay studio. Margot was a tall beautiful redhead with an Australian accent. Self-effacing to a fault, she was actually a fine potter and an excellent cook. She had traveled widely through Europe and Asia and was a lifelong voracious reader. Underneath a reserved demeanor she was extraordinarily tenderhearted and had the capacity to form very close relationships. It was her pottery and these friendships that made these last twelve years the happiest of her life. She leaves behind a grieving husband, two daughters, two grandchildren, and her Santa Fe friends.

