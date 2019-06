MARIA CUCA BACA MARIA "CUCA" BACA, 55, a resident of Arroyo Seco, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Maria was preceded in death by her father, Rufugio Baca; husband, Enrique Palomino. Her eternal rest journey came after a long-lasting life of happiness, teachings and compassion for others, despite cancer she continued to be strong, hardworking, caring, selfless and loving until her last breath. "Los quiero mucho a todos" -Cuca. She is survived by her children, Nancy Palomino, Minda Palomino (Jorge) and granddaughters, Jayliin and Jayannah; son, Enrique Palomino (Adriana); grandchildren, Kiara and Enrique; mother, Guadalupe Prieto and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. A rosary will be recited on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque, with a burial to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers are Son, Enrique, Armando Barraza, brothers, Guillermo, Ramon, Alvaro, Antonio, Saul, and Emilio Baca.