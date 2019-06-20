MARIA CUCA BACA MARIA "CUCA" BACA, 55, a resident of Arroyo Seco, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Maria was preceded in death by her father, Rufugio Baca; husband, Enrique Palomino. Her eternal rest journey came after a long-lasting life of happiness, teachings and compassion for others, despite cancer she continued to be strong, hardworking, caring, selfless and loving until her last breath. "Los quiero mucho a todos" -Cuca. She is survived by her children, Nancy Palomino, Minda Palomino (Jorge) and granddaughters, Jayliin and Jayannah; son, Enrique Palomino (Adriana); grandchildren, Kiara and Enrique; mother, Guadalupe Prieto and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. A rosary will be recited on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque, with a burial to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers are Son, Enrique, Armando Barraza, brothers, Guillermo, Ramon, Alvaro, Antonio, Saul, and Emilio Baca.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 21, 2019