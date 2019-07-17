MARIA CLEOTILDE (TILLIE) GARCIA Maria Cleotilde (Tillie) Garcia - 100 years. Born July 18, 1918 in Puerta de Luna, NM to Teodocio and Francisquita Rodriguez Sr., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, sons: Manuel, Jesus, and Ernest Garcia; daughter-in-law Rita Garcia, and Great Grandson Nicholas Sanchez. Survived by her husband of 79 years, Pedro Garcia and children: Antonio (Dolores) Garcia, Eleanor (Adolph) Narvaiz, Elena (Luis) Vela, Marie A. Garcia, and Cynthia (Cindy) Garcia. Siblings: 1 brother and 3 sisters; 16 Grandchildren, 30 Great-Grandchildren, and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren. The family expresses their gratitude for the passionate care provided to her by caregiver Guadalupe Ortiz, Heritage Hospice: Aimee and Sonia Sosa, and by granddaughter Johanna Sanchez who came every day to help her daughters with her care. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Johanna Sanchez, Carlos Narvaiz, Danielle Martinez, Johnny Garcia, Michelle Vela, Celestina Narvaiz, Lena Sanchez, Denise Wilson, and Isaiah Armijo. Rosary will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 6pm at Berardinelli Mortuary and Mass on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11am at St. Anne's Church. Private family interment to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from July 19 to July 21, 2019