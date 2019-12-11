MARIA CORDELIA MARTINEZ ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY It's hard to believe it has been one year that our beloved "Cordie" went to be with our Lord. Our beautiful daughter, our right hand with a heart of gold is deeply missed. We would like to invite all our friends and relatives to join us in the Celebration of the Holy Mass in "Cordie's" honor at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday December the 19th, 2019 at 9:00AM. Carlos, Ruth, Chris, and Carl Martinez
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 15, 2019