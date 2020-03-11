Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria de Jesus "Susie" Roybal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARIA DE JESUS SUSIE ROYBAL Maria de Jesus "Susie" Roybal, born on May 5, 1932, could find little bits of treasure in life no matter where she went. She saw potential in things that others could have easily overlooked. To her, no object was ordinary; each object carried a little bit of magic. On Friday, March 6, 2020, Susie unexpectedly left this earthly world to enter into eternal life. Her parting gift was to remind her loved ones that no matter how big or small, treasure could be found in the most ordinary of places. Susie was known for her great sense of humor, generosity, perseverance, and amazing energy. She loved her family, pet(s), planting fruit trees and flowers, collecting rocks, nature walks, and cooking. Her signature recipes were her homemade capuln jelly, tortillas, and natillas. We're grateful she took the time to teach us how to make them so we can continue to build upon and share our heritage. Susie grew up in La Joya, NM and enjoyed outside activities such as fishing, camping, and planting gardens every spring. Her love of nature carries on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Susie is survived by her husband, of 68 years, Guillermo (Willie) Roybal and children; Lupita Simpson (Ivan), Victor Roybal (Patsy), Geraldine Vigil (Rubel), Tacho Roybal (Flora), Fernando Roybal (Tracy), Dennis Roybal; and beloved daughter, Amanda Roybal. Susie leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Although, she will be greatly missed we find solitude in knowing our family's strength has emerged from hers and will continue to carry on for generations to come. Services will take place Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Pecos located at #11 St. Anthony's Loop, Pecos, NM. The Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. with Mass following at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 12, 2020

