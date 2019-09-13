MARIA DELFINA RODRIGUEZ FOLEY Maria Delfina Rodriguez Foley, age 83, passed away September 7, 2019 in Rio Rancho, NM. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on October 29, 1935 to Juan Rodriguez y Moya and Isabelita Rodriguez de Rodriguez. She was an Honors graduate of Santa Fe High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education at New Mexico Highlands University. She married Jay O. Foley on October 29, 1966 in Kearney, AZ. They were married 53 years. She was a Public School Teacher in New Mexico, Puerto Rico and Arizona; Adult Education Teacher in Arizona; and was a translator for the court system in Phoenix. She loved the study of the Spanish Language and was a devout Catholic. Delfina was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Rodriguez y Moya and Isabelita Rodriguez de Rodriguez; step-son, Robert J. Foley; brothers, Facundo R. Rodriguez and Eduardo Rodriguez. She is survived by her loving husband, Jay O. Foley of Rio Rancho; sisters, Juanita Rodriguez and Josefita Gonzales of Los Alamos, and Libby Lavadie of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother, Juan Rodriguez of Santa Fe; step-daughters, Alicia Foley of Tucson, AZ and Colleen Foley (Dennis Dickens) of Capistrano Beach, CA.; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Right at Home and Presbyterian Home Hospice for their caring services provided at the end of her life. A Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at San Ysidro Catholic Church, Corrales, NM. Mass will follow recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m., Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 15, 2019